Assam govt appoints 29,701 teachers ahead of assembly polls

In a massive recruitment drive ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Assam, the government on Friday handed over appointment letters to 29,701 teachers to address the shortage of human resource at educational institutes in the state.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the recruitment of thousands of teachers in a day proved that the state government is keen to bring about qualitative improvement in the education sector.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said another 5,000 teachers would be appointed by the government in the next 10-15 days.

Sonowal hailed the department to bring transparency in the recruitment process.

He hoped the shortage of teachers in the educational institutes would be addressed to a large extent with these recruitments.

This step of appointing thousands of teachers is a huge stride towards fulfilling the promises made by the state government, the chief minister said at the programme.

He also called for united efforts of teachers, parents and students for creating a positive academic environment and urged them to work with dedication and sincerity.

The newly appointed teachers must take the responsibility of developing quality human resource so that youths can compete in the global job markets, he said.

Sonowal said a large number of students from Assam had earlier gone to other parts of the country to pursue higher education as there was a dearth of such institutes in the state.

The government's steps to increase the number of higher educational institutes, including medical and engineering colleges, universities, have significantly helped the students, he said.

Moreover, the Centre's Act East Policy has created opportunities for youths, he said.

Sonowal said the Ambassador of Japan would soon visit Assam, which would boost skill development and job creation in the state.

Sarma said the government has brought qualitative changes in the education sector and also in the recruitment process.

Since 2016, the state government has appointed 71,765 teachers in schools, he added.