Assam Grade 3 Direct Recruitment 2022: SLRC announces computer test dates

Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:42 PM IST

Assam Grade 3 Direct Recruitment 2022: All those candidates who have qualified in the written test, except for applicants of Stenographer and Driver, are required to take this exam. The detailed date sheet is available on sebaonline.org.

Assam Grade 3 Direct Recruitment 2022: SLRC announces computer test dates (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced dates for Grade 3 computer test. All those candidates who have qualified in the written test, except for applicants of Stenographer and Driver, are required to take this exam. The detailed date sheet is available on sebaonline.org.

For category 3 (bachelor's degree with Computer/Library Science) the computer test will be held from December 21 to December 24.

For category 2 candidates (bachelor's degree), the test will take place on December 29 and for category 1 (Higher Secondary or Class 12), the test is scheduled for December 26 to 28. Check the schedule here.

SLRC has also published syllabus for Grade 3 computer test on the website of SEBA.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 computer test syllabus.

Result of the written examination for all these posts was announced on November 6. The final result will be publish after computer test. For more information, visit the exam website.

