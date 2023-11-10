close_game
Assam SLRC Grade 3, 4 Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 12,600 posts at sebaonline.org, link here

Assam SLRC Grade 3, 4 Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 12,600 posts at sebaonline.org, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 10, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Assam SLRC Grade 3, 4 Recruitment 2023 registration begins for 12600 posts. The direct link to apply is given here.

State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam has started the registration process for Assam SLRC Grade 3, 4 Recruitment 2023 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for grade 3 and 4 posts can do it through the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Assam SLRC Grade 3, 4 Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 12,600 posts
Assam SLRC Grade 3, 4 Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 12,600 posts

The last date to apply for the posts is till December 29, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 12600 posts in the organisation. As per the two notifications, 7,600 of the total vacancies are grade C while the other 5,000 are grade 4 vacancies.

Direct link to apply for Assam SLRC Grade 3, 4 Recruitment 2023

Assam SLRC Grade 3, 4 Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org.
  • Click on Assam SLRC Grade 3, 4 Recruitment 2023 links available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be no application fee for all the categories of candidates. Candidates are not required to pay any application fee for submission of their online applications. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.

Friday, November 10, 2023
