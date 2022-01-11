AWES Teachers Recruitment 2022: Apply for approx. 8700 posts, details here

Army Welfare Education Society, AWES has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teachers posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AWES on register.cbtexams.in. This recruitment drive will fill up approximately 8700 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till January 28, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 7, 2022

Closing date of application: January 28, 2022

Admit card download: February 10, 2022

Exam date: February 19 and 20, 2022

Result date: February 28, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

PGT and TGT: Candidates should have post graduation degree and also should have passed B.Ed examination.

PRT: Candidates should have post graduation degree and should also have two year diploma in Elementary Education or B.Ed.

Age Limit

The age limit should be below 40 years for fresh candidates and below 57 years for experienced candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of three stages- Stage I will be screening exam, Stage II will be Interview and Stage III will be evalution of teaching skills and computer proficiency. Appointments will be made as per CBSE/AWES Rules.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees will be ₹385/- for candidates who want to apply for the examination. Payment options are UPI/Debit/Credit Cards/ Net banking. A payment gateway has been integrated with the web-site for the purpose and candidates will be guided through the payment process.