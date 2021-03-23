Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Apply for 150 General Officer posts now
- Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bankofmaharashtra.in on or before April 6, 2021.
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: The Bank of Maharashtra on Monday, March 22, invited online applications for the recruitment of the General Officers on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bankofmaharashtra.in on or before April 6, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies, out of which, 62 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 40 for OBC, 22 for SC, 15 for EWS, and 11 for the ST category.
"Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD). Passing of JAIIB & CAIIB is desirable. OR Professional qualification like CA / ICWA / CFA / FRM from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies," reads the official notification.
Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of ₹1180. For SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is ₹118.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
