BARC Recruitment 2022: 36 Nurse, Sub Officer other posts on offer

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has invited applications for 36 posts of Nurse, Sub Officer and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is September 12. Candidates can apply online through the official website at recruit.barc.gov.in.

BARC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Nurse/A, 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Assistant/B (Pathology), 8 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Assistant/B (Nuclear Medicine Technologist), 1 vacancy is for the post of Scientific Assistant/C (Medical Social Worker), 4 vacancy is for the post of Sub Officer/B, and 8 vacancy is for the post of Scientific Assistant/B (Civil).

BARC Recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years. For the post of Sub Officer/B the upper age of the candidates should be 40 years.

Here's the direct link to apply

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.