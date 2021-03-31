BHEL Recruitment 2021: 40 vacancies for Supervisor Trainee notified

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Supervisor Trainee on its official website. The online registration will begin on April 5, 2021.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at bhel.com on or before April 26, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies, out of which, 25 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 10 for OBC, 2 each for SC and EWS, and one for the ST category.

Candidates applying for the position must have a degree in Bachelor of Commerce.

The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 23, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.