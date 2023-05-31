Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Notification for 1,70,461 posts out, registration begins June 15 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission has released official notification to fill 1,70,461 Teacher posts in the state. The registration process for the same will begin on June 15 and will end on July 12, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Notification for 1,70,461 posts out(HT)

The application link will also be available to candidates on the official site of BPSC Online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

Primary Teacher: 79943 posts

Middle School Teacher: 32916 posts

High School Teacher: 57602 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam followed by interview round.

Application Fees

General Candidates - Rs.750/-

SC/ST - Rs.200/-

All reserved / unreserved category women candidates - Rs.200/-

Physically handicapped candidates (40% or more) - Rs.200/-

For all other candidates - Rs.750/-