Bihar to begin appointment of assistant professors to varsities from July 15

The process for the appointment of assistant professors for Bihar’s universities and colleges is set to start from July 15, said the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) through a notice.

Interview letters have been sent to the candidates through email. Those called for interview are required to come with their Covid-19 test report and all the original documents at the commission’s office.

BSUSC chairman Rajvardhan Azad said in the first phase, interview of 25 subjects would be conducted and the second round of short listing for 15 subjects has been done by the experts. “We are starting with five subjects, including Angika, Puran, Prakrit, Persian etc., and after that, the schedule for the second lot of five subjects will be announced. The number of candidates called for interview is approximately three times the number of vacancies in that subject,” he added.

BSUSC had advertised 4,638 vacancies of assistant professors in 52 subjects on September 23, 2020, just ahead of the announcement of state assembly elections. However, soon after the statute for appointment was notified, it had to be amended on the intervention of chief minister Nitish Kumar to give weightage to candidates from Bihar following opposition from many quarters.

“We have completed the first round of preliminary scrutiny for all the subjects and now the second round of scrutiny involving experts of the subjects is on in a phased manner,” Azad said.

BSUSC has received over 69,000 applications, with the maximum number of applicants from Bihar, followed by neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The applicants are from the length and breadth of the country, covering 33 states and Union Territories.