Bihar B.Ed. common entrance test postponed

Bihar B.Ed. CET scheduled on July 11 has been postponed, an official statement from the nodal university, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga said. The common entrance test (CET) will be held for admission to two year B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri Programme.

“Due to unavoidable circumstance, the Bihar B.Ed. CET which was scheduled on July 11 has been postponed. Fresh updates on exam date and other related information will be notified soon,” the nodal university has informed candidates.

Candidates should refer to the official website of the exam, https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/, for timely updates on the exam.

The Bihar B.Ed CET will be of two hours duration consisting of 120 multiple-choice questions from general English, general Sanskrit, general Hindi, logical and analytical reasoning, general awareness and teaching-learning environment in schools. Candidate must use blue or black ball pen only to mark the answer on the OMR sheet. The questions will be from