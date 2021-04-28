BOB HR Recruitment 2021: Registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for BOB HR Recruitment 2021 on April 29, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of BOB on bankofbaroda.in. The registration process was started on April 9, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 511 posts in the organization.

The process of Registration of application is complete only when the application is submitted in full and the fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for fee payment. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

BOB HR Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in.

• Click on Careers link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can click on the link given along with the detailed advertisement of the posts.

• Enter the necessary details required and click on submit.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to general and OBC category will have to pay ₹600/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD and women candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as application fees.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON