BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Registration for 220 posts begins on January 17

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 220 posts in the organization. BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on January 17

The registration process will begin on January 17 and end on January 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

Unreserved (Male) - 45 years

Unreserved Female, Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class (Male and Female) - 48 years

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Male and Female) - 50 years.

The age limit for doctors working in Bihar State Health Services cadre will be 50 years.

Application Fees

Candidates have to deposit Biometric fee of Rs. 200/- for different reservation category wise as per advertisement:-

For general candidates – ₹ 100/-

100/- Only for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of Bihar State - Rs. 25/-

For all (reserved/unreserved category) female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar state - ₹ 25/-

25/- For handicapped candidates (40% or more) – ₹ 25/-

25/- For all other candidates – ₹ 100/-

In addition to the above mentioned examination fee, the candidate will also have to pay the charges prescribed by various banks, which will automatically be taken as bank charge by the bank in the course of online payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here