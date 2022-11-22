Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022: Registration for 55 posts begins on Nov 25

BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022: Registration for 55 posts begins on Nov 25

Published on Nov 22, 2022 06:34 PM IST

BPSC to recruit candidates for Drug Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from November 25 onwards for 55 posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Drug Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration process will begin on November 25 and will end on December 16, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law. The age limit should be below 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam followed by interview. The written exam will comprise of four papers- paper I, paper II, paper III and paper IV. Each paper will comprise of 100 marks questions and the exam duration is for 2 hours.

Application Fees

The application fees is 750/- for general category, 200/- for SC/ST candidates of Bihar and women candidates. The payment of application fees can be done through online mode.

Detailed Notification Here 

