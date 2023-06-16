Bihar Public Service Commission has started the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on June 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the teacher posts can do it through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The link is also available on BPSC online website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here (bpsc.bih.nic.in)

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 12, 2023.

The selection process comprises of written exam followed by interview round.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates will have to follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹200/- for SC/ST, all women candidates and physically handicapped candidates. For other candidates, the application fees is ₹750/-. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of BPSC.