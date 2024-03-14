 BPSC to recruit 62 Teachers for Simultala Residential School - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / BPSC to recruit 62 Teachers for Simultala Residential School, registration begins on April 25

BPSC to recruit 62 Teachers for Simultala Residential School, registration begins on April 25

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 14, 2024 06:20 PM IST

BPSC will recruit candidates for Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply from April 25 onwards.

Bihar Public Service Commission will recruit candidates for the post of Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Residential School, Jamui. The registration process will begin on April 25 and will close on May 16, 2024.

BPSC to recruit 62 Teachers for Simultala Residential School
BPSC to recruit 62 Teachers for Simultala Residential School

This recruitment drive will fill up 62 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the post can find the link on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vacancy Details

  • Secondary School Teacher: 41 posts
  • Higher Secondary School Teacher: 21 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a preliminary exam followed by a main examination and then an interview. The preliminary examination will consist of 120 questions, and the time duration is for 2 hours. The main examination will be conducted in two shifts. Each shift will comprise of 300 marks questions and the time duration is for 2 hours. The interview round will be of 100 marks.

Application Fee

Candidates have to deposit Rs. 200/- as Biometric fee for the said post and the following fees are required for different reservation categories:-

  • For General Candidates – 600/-
  • Only for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of Bihar State – 150/-
  • For all (reserved/unreserved category) female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar state - 150/-
  • For handicapped candidates (40% or more) – 150/-
  • For all other candidates – 600/-

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On