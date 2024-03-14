BPSC to recruit 62 Teachers for Simultala Residential School, registration begins on April 25

Bihar Public Service Commission will recruit candidates for the post of Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Residential School, Jamui. The registration process will begin on April 25 and will close on May 16, 2024. BPSC to recruit 62 Teachers for Simultala Residential School

This recruitment drive will fill up 62 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the post can find the link on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Vacancy Details

Secondary School Teacher: 41 posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher: 21 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a preliminary exam followed by a main examination and then an interview. The preliminary examination will consist of 120 questions, and the time duration is for 2 hours. The main examination will be conducted in two shifts. Each shift will comprise of 300 marks questions and the time duration is for 2 hours. The interview round will be of 100 marks.

Application Fee

Candidates have to deposit Rs. 200/- as Biometric fee for the said post and the following fees are required for different reservation categories:-

For General Candidates – ₹ 600/-

600/- Only for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of Bihar State – ₹ 150/-

150/- For all (reserved/unreserved category) female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar state - ₹ 150/-

150/- For handicapped candidates (40% or more) – ₹ 150/-

150/- For all other candidates – ₹ 600/-

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.