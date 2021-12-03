BPSSC Bihar Police SI and sergeant prelims admit card 2021 from Dec 10, link

Bihar Police SI and sergeant prelims admit card 2021: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission on Friday released an important notice regarding the release of admit card of the preliminary examination for the post of Police Sub-inspector/ sergeant in Bihar Police.



Candidates, who have successfully applied for this examination, will be able to download the prelims admit card from December 10 at 11am.

The preliminary written test for the mentioned posts is scheduled to be held on December 12, 2021 in two shifts.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1998 posts of Police Sub-Inspector and 215 posts of sergeant.

Here is the link to be used for downloading admit cards for BPSSC SI/Sergeant prelims examination after they are released.

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has also released the instruction for the candidates who plan to appear in the BPSSC SI/Sergeant prelims examination.