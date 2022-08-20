BRO recruitment 2022: 246 vacancies notified, details here

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has invited application for 246 posts of General Reserve Engineering Force. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of BRO at www.bro.gov.in.

The deadline for the submission of application form is 45 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. The advertisement was published on August 13.

BRO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 246 vacancies of General Reserve Engineering Force of which 14 vacancies are for the Draughtsman, 7 vacancies are for the supervisor (Administration), 13 vacancies are for the post of supervisor store, 9 vacancies are for the supervisor cipher, 10 vacancies are for the post of Hindi typist, 35 vacancies are for the operator( communication), 30 vacancies are for the post of electrician, 24 vacancies are for the post of welder, 22 vacancies are for the post of Multi Skilled Worker ( Black Smith), and 82 vacancies are for the post of Multi Skilled Worker( cook).

BRO recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹50.

BRO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply submit their application to the following address: o Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi camp, Pune- 411 015.

For more details read notification here.