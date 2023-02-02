BSF to recruit 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts, details here

Border Security Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable (Tradesman) posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement on the BSF website.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1410 posts. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility and other details.

Vacancy Details

Male candidates: 1343 posts

Female candidates: 67 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have matriculation or equivalent from a recognised Board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age as on closing date of online applications.

How to Apply

Visit the official site of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Click on Constable Tradesman post link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed Notification Here