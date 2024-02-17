University of Calicut has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 94 posts in the organization. Calicut University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 Assistant Professor posts

The last date to apply online is till March 6, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent from an accredited foreign university.

Remuneration

₹42000/- per month.

Other Details

Candidates who have passed their qualifying examination from Universities outside Kerala should produce the equivalency certificate obtained from this university at the time of interview. The term of appointment will be one year. Renewal of the term of appointment will be considered after assessing the performance during the period of contract. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Calicut University.

Detailed Notification Here