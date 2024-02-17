 Calicut University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 Assistant Professor posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Calicut University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 Assistant Professor posts

Calicut University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 Assistant Professor posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2024 03:29 PM IST

Calicut University will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply till March 6, 2024.

University of Calicut has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 94 posts in the organization.

Calicut University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 Assistant Professor posts
Calicut University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 Assistant Professor posts

The last date to apply online is till March 6, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent from an accredited foreign university.

Remuneration

42000/- per month.

Other Details

Candidates who have passed their qualifying examination from Universities outside Kerala should produce the equivalency certificate obtained from this university at the time of interview. The term of appointment will be one year. Renewal of the term of appointment will be considered after assessing the performance during the period of contract. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Calicut University.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On