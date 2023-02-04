Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023: 13 Junior Assistant posts on offer

Cantonment Board Kanpur has notified vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant. The application process will commence on February 7 and the last date for the submission of the application form is March 10. Interested candidates will be able online at kanpur.cantt.gov.in.

Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 13 vacancies of Junior Assistant posts.

Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between 21 to 30 years old.

Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess intermediate or equivalent from a recognized board. Typing in Hindi 25 WPM and 30 WPM. Candidates should possess a CCC certificate from the DOEACC society.

The detailed advertisement will be available on the official website at kanpur.cantt.gov.in.