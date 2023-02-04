Home / Education / Employment News / Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023: 13 Junior Assistant posts on offer

Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023: 13 Junior Assistant posts on offer

Published on Feb 04, 2023 08:40 PM IST

Cantonment Board Kanpur has notified vacancies for the post of Junior Assistants, apply from Feb 7.

ByHT Education Desk

Cantonment Board Kanpur has notified vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant. The application process will commence on February 7 and the last date for the submission of the application form is March 10. Interested candidates will be able online at kanpur.cantt.gov.in.

Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 13 vacancies of Junior Assistant posts.

Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between 21 to 30 years old.

Cantonment Board Kanpur recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess intermediate or equivalent from a recognized board. Typing in Hindi 25 WPM and 30 WPM. Candidates should possess a CCC certificate from the DOEACC society.

The detailed advertisement will be available on the official website at kanpur.cantt.gov.in.

