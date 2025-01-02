CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration for 212 Superintendent & Junior Assistant posts begins, direct link here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has started the registration process for Superintendent & Junior Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts in the organisation. CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration for 212 Supt & JA posts, link here

The last date to apply is January 31, 2025. Candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for Unreserved/OBC/EWS category is ₹800/- for each post. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Women/ Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards and Internet Banking.

The selection process for Superintendent post comprises of two tier examination followed by Skill Test (qualifying in nature). Based on the marks scored in objective (MCQ) type (OMR Based) Tier-1 exam, the candidates in the ratio of 1:10 shall be allowed to appear in Tier-2 written (descriptive) exam.

The selection process for Junior Assistant post comprises of Tier-1 (MCQ) examination, followed by Skill Test which is qualifying in nature. On the basis of performance in Tier-1 (MCQ) Examination, the candidates will be called for Skill Test (qualifying in nature) in the ratio of 1:5. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.