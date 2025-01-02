Menu Explore
NPCIL to recruit for 284 Apprentice posts, details available at npcil.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 02, 2025 06:04 PM IST

NPCIL will recruit for Apprentice posts. The last date to apply is January 21, 2025. 

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, NPCIL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NPCIL at npcil.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 284 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply is January 21, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Trade Apprentice: 176 posts
  • Diploma Apprentice: 32 posts
  • Graduate Apprentice: 76 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice: ITI Pass Certificate in respective Trade.

Diploma Apprentice: Diploma Pass Certificate in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a State Government/ by a University/ by an Institute recognized by the State or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma in respective Discipline.

Graduate Apprentice: Graduate Degree in engineering/ technology streams or general streams such as BA, B.Sc., B.Com., etc. including sandwich courses granted by a College / University recognized by AICTE/ UGC/ State Government/ Central Government.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected for training on the basis of marks obtained in their ITI/Diploma/Graduation course. In case of tie in the percentage of marks, the candidate born earlier shall be considered.

Where to Apply

Candidates can send the filled up applications Deputy Manager (HRM), NPCIL, Kakrapar Gujarat Site, Anumala-394651, Ta. Vyara, Dist. Tapi, Gujarat. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NPCIL.

Detailed Notification Here 

