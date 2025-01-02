UKPSC SI recruitment exam admit card today at psc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commis (UKPSC) will release admit cards for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer and Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) exam-2024 today, January 2. UKPSC SI recruitment exam admit card today (Unsplash)

The UKPSC SI exam admit card will be released on the commission's official websites, psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in.

Candidates who have provisionally qualified in the physical efficiency test (PET) will be able to download the admit card using their login information.

According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted on January 12 (Sunday) and in a single shift.

The exam will be held from 11 am to 2 pm.

UKPSC said that candidates must download the admit card online and it will not be sent via post.

How to download UKPSC SI admit card when released

When the admit card is released, follow the instructions given below to download it.

Step 1 (Go to the official website): Open the commission's official website, psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2 (Open the admit card tab): On the home page, a tab named ‘admit card’ is displayed. Open it.

Step 3 (Open the admit card download link): Open the admit card download link for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination.

Step 4 (Enter login details): Provide the requested login information and submit.

Srep 5 (Download the admit card): After logging in, check and download the admit card.

On the admit card, candidates will find the address of the exam centre, reporting time, etc.

The admit card will also contain instructions which all candidates must follow on the examination day.

If there is any error in the personal details of a candidate, such as name, photo, signature, s/he should contact the commission immediately and report the error.

