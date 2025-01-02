Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UKPSC SI recruitment exam admit card today at psc.uk.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 02, 2025 11:50 AM IST

The UKPSC SI exam admit card will be released on the commission's official websites, psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commis (UKPSC) will release admit cards for the Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Fire Station Second Officer and Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) exam-2024 today, January 2.

UKPSC SI recruitment exam admit card today (Unsplash)
UKPSC SI recruitment exam admit card today (Unsplash)

The UKPSC SI exam admit card will be released on the commission's official websites, psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in.

The correct way to fill UPSC OMR, attendance sheets: See photos

Candidates who have provisionally qualified in the physical efficiency test (PET) will be able to download the admit card using their login information.

According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted on January 12 (Sunday) and in a single shift.

The exam will be held from 11 am to 2 pm.

UKPSC said that candidates must download the admit card online and it will not be sent via post.

How to download UKPSC SI admit card when released

When the admit card is released, follow the instructions given below to download it.

Step 1 (Go to the official website): Open the commission's official website, psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2 (Open the admit card tab): On the home page, a tab named ‘admit card’ is displayed. Open it.

Step 3 (Open the admit card download link): Open the admit card download link for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination.

Step 4 (Enter login details): Provide the requested login information and submit.

Srep 5 (Download the admit card): After logging in, check and download the admit card.

Also read: UPSC cheating case: Delhi HC refuses to grant anticipatory bail to ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar

On the admit card, candidates will find the address of the exam centre, reporting time, etc.

The admit card will also contain instructions which all candidates must follow on the examination day.

If there is any error in the personal details of a candidate, such as name, photo, signature, s/he should contact the commission immediately and report the error.

Here is the direct link for UKPSC official website's admit card download page.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On