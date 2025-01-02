Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024: Registration begins on January 10 for 265 posts at opsc.gov.in, details here

Odisha Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 on January 10, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Odisha Civil Services Preliminary examination 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024: Registration begins on January 10 for 265 posts

The registration process will end on February 10, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 265 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Odisha Administrative Service: 30 posts

Odisha Finance Service: 46 posts

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service: 62 posts

Odisha Cooperative Audit Service: 5 posts

Odisha Cooperative Service: 14 posts

Odisha Revenue Service: 43 posts

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by the Government.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024, i.e., he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd January, 1986 and not later than 1st January, 2003.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a preliminary examination (objective type) to select candidates for the main examination, followed by a main examination (written and interview) to select candidates for the various services and posts.

The prelims exam shall comprise of two compulsory papers of objective types carrying a maximum of 200 marks each in Paper I and Paper II. There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers for all questions except some of the questions where the negative marking shall be inbuilt in the form of different marks being awarded to the most appropriate and not-so-appropriate answer to such questions.

The OCS 2024 prelims exam will be held tentatively in July 2025. The dates and complete schedule will be notified in due course. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of OPSC.