DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration for 432 posts begins on January 16 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications for Post Graduate Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 432 posts in the organization. DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration for 432 posts begins on January 16

The registration process will begin on January 16 and will end on February 14, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

824/24: 91 posts

825/24: 31 posts

826/24: 5 posts

827/24: 7 posts

828/24: 13 posts

829/24: 82 posts

830/24: 37 posts

831/24: 61 posts

832/24: 22 posts

833/24: 78 posts

834/24: 5 posts

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of One Tier Examination i.e. Tier-I for the post of Post Graduate Teacher. The duration of the test is for 3 hours. A total of 300 questions will be asked of 300 marks. The questions in the examination will be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers which will be in the language concerned only. Negative Marking will be applicable and deduction of 0.25 marks will be made for each wrong Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) answer.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee. The candidates submitting their application online should pay the requisite fees only through SBI e-pay. Other mode of payment will not be considered and the application of such candidates will be rejected out rightly and payment made shall stand forfeited. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DSSSB.