CBSE Recruitment Exam 2024: Tier 2 schedule and question paper structure released, check timetable and pattern here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has published the Tier 2 examination. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can check the detailed timetable on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Recruitment Exam 2024: Tier 2 schedule and question paper structure have been released at cbse.gov,in. Check details here. (HT file image)

As per the schedule, the CBSE Recruitment 2024 tier 2 examination will be conducted on November 10, 2024, for the following posts:

POST TIME Accounts Officer 9 AM to 12 NOON Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training) 9 AM to 12 NOON Assistant Secretary (Skill Education) 9 AM to 12 NOON Assistant Secretary (Administration) 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The official notification informed that that Tier - 2 examination will be conducted in Delhi and candidates who have appeared in Tier - 1 examination in cities other than Delhi will be paid the to and fro Sleeper Class (Non-AC) train fare.

The CBSE notice reads, “Candidates claiming the train fare will have to submit copy of their to and fro journey train tickets and copy of cancelled cheque of their bank account during Tier - 2 examination. The amount due to the candidates will be transferred in their bank account.”

It may be mentioned here that the Tier 1 recruitment examinations were held on August 3, 10, and 11, 2024.

Also read: TS SET 2024 answer key objection window closes today at telanganaset.org, direct link here

Meanwhile, apart from the schedule, CBSE has also released the question paper structure for all four papers:

Accounts Officer: The paper will have four parts and carry a total mark of 320. The four parts are:

PART TOPICS TOTAL MARKS PART I Commerce & Business Studies, Economics, Accounting. Financial/Cost Accounting, Budgeting, Annual Accounts, Taxation, Auditing Investments and Financial Management, Store & Inventory Management, Financial Markets, Banking and General Financial Rules 160 PART II Current Affairs and General Awareness of Economics, Social, Political, Scientific & Technological development in India. Indian History and Culture, Geography of India and the World. 80 PART III Constitution of India, Polity, Governance, Ethics, Integrity, Aptitude 40 PART IV Essay Writing (Hindi or English) 40

The CBSE also recommends the following:

All questions carrying 40 marks should be attempted in not more than 300 words.

All questions carrying 10 marks should be attempted in not more than 150 words.

All questions carrying 5 marks should be attempted in not more than 75 words.

All questions carrying 2 marks will have a one-line answer

Additionally, the question paper will be bilingual (Hindi/English) and candidates will have to write answers either of the two languages only.

Also read: XAT 2025: 34 new test cities added, aim to improve accessibility for candidates nationwide

Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training/Skill Education): There will four sections for candidates appearing for this post.

PART PATTERN OF QUESTIONS No. OF QUESTION TO BE ATTEMPTED MARKS A Objective/One Word/One Liner Answer 15 15X2 =30 B Short Answer Type (Answer in Max. 30 words) 20 out of 25 Questions 20X5=100 C Medium Answer Type (Answer in Max. 100 words) 10 out of 12 Questions 10X10= 100 D Long Answer Type (Answer in Max. 300 words) 3 out of 5 Questions 3X30= 90

Also read: Temple Connect launches postgraduate diploma course in temple management

Assistant Secretary (Administration): The paper is also divided into four parts, carrying a total of 320 marks.

PART TOPICS TOTAL MARKS PART I Current Affairs and General Awareness of Economics, Social, Political, Scientific & Technological development in India. Indian History and Culture, Geography of India and the World, Growth of Indian Education System and School Boards. 160 PART II Administrative Theories, Administrative Behavior, Principles of Organization, Personnel Administration and Financial Administration, Accountability and Control, Public Policy, Planning, Techniques of Administrative Improvement and Administrative Reforms 80 PART III Constitution of India, Polity, Governance, Administrative Law, Ethics, Integrity, Aptitude 40 PART IV Essay Writing (Hindi or English) 40

For this paper too, the CBSE has issued the following recommendations:

All questions carrying 40 marks should be attempted in not more than 300 words

All questions carrying 10 marks should be attempted in not more than 150 words

All questions carrying 5 marks should be attempted in not more than 75 words.

All questions carrying 2 marks will have a one-line answer

The question paper for Assistant Secretary (Administration) will also be bilingual and candidates will have to write answers in Hindi/English only.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.