Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBSE Recruitment Exam 2024: Tier 2 schedule and question paper structure released, check timetable and pattern here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Sep 26, 2024 03:50 PM IST

CBSE has released the Tier 2 recruitment examination 2024 schedule and question paper structure. Candidates can check the timetable and pattern below.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has published the Tier 2 examination. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can check the detailed timetable on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Recruitment Exam 2024: Tier 2 schedule and question paper structure have been released at cbse.gov,in. Check details here. (HT file image)
CBSE Recruitment Exam 2024: Tier 2 schedule and question paper structure have been released at cbse.gov,in. Check details here. (HT file image)

As per the schedule, the CBSE Recruitment 2024 tier 2 examination will be conducted on November 10, 2024, for the following posts:

POST

TIME

Accounts Officer9 AM to 12 NOON
Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training)9 AM to 12 NOON
Assistant Secretary (Skill Education)9 AM to 12 NOON
Assistant Secretary (Administration)2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The official notification informed that that Tier - 2 examination will be conducted in Delhi and candidates who have appeared in Tier - 1 examination in cities other than Delhi will be paid the to and fro Sleeper Class (Non-AC) train fare.

The CBSE notice reads, “Candidates claiming the train fare will have to submit copy of their to and fro journey train tickets and copy of cancelled cheque of their bank account during Tier - 2 examination. The amount due to the candidates will be transferred in their bank account.”

It may be mentioned here that the Tier 1 recruitment examinations were held on August 3, 10, and 11, 2024.

Also read: TS SET 2024 answer key objection window closes today at telanganaset.org, direct link here

Meanwhile, apart from the schedule, CBSE has also released the question paper structure for all four papers:

Accounts Officer: The paper will have four parts and carry a total mark of 320. The four parts are:

 

PART

TOPICS

TOTAL MARKS

PART I

Commerce & Business Studies, Economics, Accounting. Financial/Cost Accounting, Budgeting, Annual Accounts, Taxation, Auditing Investments and Financial Management, Store & Inventory Management, Financial Markets, Banking and General Financial Rules

160

PART II

Current Affairs and General Awareness of Economics, Social, Political, Scientific & Technological development in India. Indian History and Culture, Geography of India and the World.

80

PART III

Constitution of India, Polity, Governance, Ethics, Integrity, Aptitude

40

PART IV

Essay Writing (Hindi or English)

40

The CBSE also recommends the following:

  • All questions carrying 40 marks should be attempted in not more than 300 words.
  • All questions carrying 10 marks should be attempted in not more than 150 words.
  • All questions carrying 5 marks should be attempted in not more than 75 words.
  • All questions carrying 2 marks will have a one-line answer

Additionally, the question paper will be bilingual (Hindi/English) and candidates will have to write answers either of the two languages only.

Also read: XAT 2025: 34 new test cities added, aim to improve accessibility for candidates nationwide

Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training/Skill Education): There will four sections for candidates appearing for this post.

PART

PATTERN OF QUESTIONS

No. OF QUESTION TO BE ATTEMPTED

MARKS

AObjective/One Word/One Liner Answer1515X2 =30
BShort Answer Type (Answer in Max. 30 words)20 out of 25 Questions20X5=100
CMedium Answer Type (Answer in Max. 100 words)10 out of 12 Questions10X10= 100
DLong Answer Type (Answer in Max. 300 words)3 out of 5 Questions3X30= 90

Also read: Temple Connect launches postgraduate diploma course in temple management

Assistant Secretary (Administration): The paper is also divided into four parts, carrying a total of 320 marks.

PART

TOPICS

TOTAL MARKS

PART I

Current Affairs and General Awareness of Economics, Social, Political, Scientific & Technological development in India. Indian History and Culture, Geography of India and the World, Growth of Indian Education System and School Boards.

160

PART II

Administrative Theories, Administrative Behavior, Principles of Organization, Personnel Administration and Financial Administration, Accountability and Control, Public Policy, Planning, Techniques of Administrative Improvement and Administrative Reforms

80

PART III

Constitution of India, Polity, Governance, Administrative Law, Ethics, Integrity, Aptitude

40

PART IV

Essay Writing (Hindi or English)

40

For this paper too, the CBSE has issued the following recommendations:

  • All questions carrying 40 marks should be attempted in not more than 300 words
  • All questions carrying 10 marks should be attempted in not more than 150 words
  • All questions carrying 5 marks should be attempted in not more than 75 words.
  • All questions carrying 2 marks will have a one-line answer

The question paper for Assistant Secretary (Administration) will also be bilingual and candidates will have to write answers in Hindi/English only.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is declared. For this, please provide information.
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Get Latest Exam Updates

+91
I accept the Terms & Conditions of this website and consent.

OTP Verification

We have sent OTP to .
Resend OTP

00:00

Your details are submitted successfully.

Product Terms and Conditions

  • These Terms and Conditions (“T&C”), as amended from time to time are the complete and exclusive statements of understanding between HT Media Limited (“HTML”) & the Users and shall enroll for availing the Services on (hereinafter referred to as the “BOARD RESULTS” https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and “EDUCATION SERVICES” “https://www.livehindustan.com/career” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”). All representation or other communications between HTML & the User amounts to acceptance of these terms & conditions.
  • Board Result (https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/) or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams is a website created by HTML for giving the students an easy access of their board results from various Boards being Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The results are inherited officially from the respective boards and being displayed on this website on an As Is basis and under no circumstances HTML be held responsible for any inaccuracy as regard these results.
  • EDUCATION SERVICES” “https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education is a website created by HTML for giving the students easy access to entrance exams and college related information. The information is gathered from various websites. Under no circumstances HTML be held responsible for any inaccuracy as regard to this information.
  • Students of Class 10th and 12th can have quick and easy access to their results and other college and entrance exam related information using this website.
  • Students can get access through their phone, tablet, laptop or any other online service provider. These results can be accessed only in the territory of India.
  • Individual Registration: User shall create an account either for himself/herself or for the prospective student.
  • Any attempt by the user to use the results in any inappropriate cause is a violation of Criminal and Civil Laws and should such an attempt be made, HTML reserves its right to seek damages from any such User to the fullest extent as permitted by law.
  • HTML and/or its subsidiaries, affiliates, holding company or group companies, their offices, directors, employees and representatives shall not be liable to any person or entity for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, punitive or consequential damages, including loss of profits, incurred by a User or any third party, whether in connection with the usage of board results https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and education services (“https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”), or for breach of any warranty in contract or in tort.
  • User agrees to indemnify HTML, its agents, employees, representatives, associates, affiliates, parent and subsidiary companies against any and all claim, losses, costs, damages, liability and expenses arising out of the User’s breach of any of the T&C or arising out of or in connection with their use of BOARD RESULTS https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and and EDUCATION SERVICES (“https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”)
  • HTML is not liable for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of any User's information. This includes, but is not limited to, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed, or garbled data or transmissions, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software, or any combination thereof.
  • These terms and conditions will be governed by Indian law. In the event of a dispute arising under these Terms and Conditions, the courts of Delhi will have exclusive jurisdiction.
  • Any provision of the T&C that is illegal or unenforceable in a particular jurisdiction is ineffective in that jurisdiction to the extent such restriction or unenforceability exists. This has no bearing on the validity or enforceability of that provision in other jurisdictions, nor does it invalidate the T&C's other sections.
  • HTML shall not be responsible for any loss or damage suffered by the User while enrolling for the access of the board results.
  • Failure by HTML to enforce any of these Terms and Conditions in any instance(s) shall not give rise to any claim by any person.
  • The students can access the board results at free of any cost.
  • User Communication: The user expressly agrees to receive marketing communications from HTML or its representatives via email, phone, Whatsapp, or text message in order to receive notifications and information about our services including for other products of HTML and its subsidiaries, affiliates, holding company or group companies.
  • Information Collected by HTML: When you visit our site, we collect minimal information about your computer's Internet connection, including your IP address. You are not identified by your IP address. We may also collect and store information provided by your computer or mobile device in connection with your use of our website/apps, such as your browser type, computer or mobile device model, browser language, IP address, mobile carrier, unique device identifier, location, and requested and referring URLs. Even if you haven't registered an account, we acquire information when you view content on or otherwise interact with our website/app/services. We use this information to serve our web pages to you when you request them, to adapt our site to our users' interests, and to track website traffic. Our advertisers/third-party firms may use this information to customize content, advertisements, and other services.
  • Cookie policy, pixels and tracking: Cookies are little text files that are transferred to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website and include a small amount of information. When you return to the website or visit a partner website that recognises that cookie, your device will be able to connect with our website, and the website will be able to read the information stored in that cookie. We use cookies to make it easier for you to navigate our websites and to save you time by preventing you from having to re-enter your information or preferences each time you visit. We may provide you with information and show you stuff that is relevant to you thanks to cookies. We also use cookies to analyse how visitors interact with our websites so that we can improve their experience. In your browser options, you can accept or reject cookies. Most web browsers accept cookies by default; however, you can typically change this setting to refuse cookies if you want. More information about managing cookies can be found in your browser's help section: Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari.
  • Third-Party: By agreeing to the terms and conditions, user hereby acknowledges and agrees that the information shared while accessing the Board Results will be shared to the third-party for reaching out with many other relatable contents and for a specific time period only. Third-party advertising materials will be displayed. Third parties may collect or receive certain information about you and/or your use of the Services (e.g., hashed data, click stream information, browser type, time and date, information about your interactions with advertisements and other content) when you use our Services, including through the use of cookies, beacons, mobile ad identifiers, and similar technologies, in order to provide content, advertising, or functionality, or to measure and analyse ad performance. This data may be coupled with data collected from other websites, online services, and other connected or associated devices. These third parties may use your information in accordance with their own privacy rules to better their own services. Advertisers are solely responsible for the content of any advertising material they send to us, including ensuring that it complies with all applicable laws. We take no responsibility for the content of advertising materials, including any errors, omissions, or inaccuracies included therein.
  • HTML reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to amend or vary any of these Terms & Conditions at any time without prior notice or intimation.
  • By availing the Service provided by HTML, User hereby acknowledges and agrees to abide by the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy, and other policies as may be amended from time to time.
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On