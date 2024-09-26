Temple Connect launches postgraduate diploma course in temple management

Temple Connect launched a six-month Postgraduate Diploma program in Temple Management that aims to professionalise temple operations covering technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. The inaugural batches of this innovative course commenced at the University of Mumbai and Welingkar Institute with further rollouts planned at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The program aims to equip participants with the essential skills to manage temple ecosystems with expertise and strategic foresight. The inaugural batches of this innovative course commenced at the University of Mumbai and Welingkar Institute with further rollouts planned at Savitribai Phule Pune University, mentioned the press release.

About the program:

The program curriculum will consist of three months of intensive classroom training, consisting of over 20 sessions, followed by another three-month hands-on internship at various temples.

The faculty consists of professionals who have substantial practical experience in temple operations. In the current format, courses are delivered in person and through internships, with 30 student batches per university or institute. The program provides students with a unique opportunity to have practical exposure to temple management, from administrative duties to community engagement and spiritual stewardship.

Also Read: India, UK launch women in space leadership programme

Eligibility Criteria:

The criteria for admission require that applicants be graduates from a recognised university. Candidates must either have a strong background in temple administration, be closely associated with, or seek practical experience through internships in various existing temples.

“This groundbreaking diploma course stands as a testament to our dedication to raising awareness and advancing the field of temple management. Temple Connect envisions that over 50% of the batch will receive internships through its extensive network, ensuring lucrative employment opportunities. The larger vision also includes the introduction of three distinct programs: a six-month certificate, a one-year diploma and a two-year MBA in Temple Management," said Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect & ITCX.

“This program is a pioneering step towards institutionalising temple management. We are not merely responding to the current needs of temple management but proactively shaping its future. Bringing together leaders with expertise in various aspects of temple administration has allowed us to design a curriculum that empowers students to innovate and drive sustainable change. We are dedicated to preparing students with advanced skills and an extensive knowledge of the economic, social, and cultural dimensions of temple operations," said Ravindra Sangurde, University of Mumbai.

Discussions are underway with 19 other government-driven universities and private institutions to launch the program across major states like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jharkhand, MP, and UP, as well as major cities including Varanasi, Noida, Delhi, Haridwar, and more within the next two academic years - enabling a localised approach to conduct these courses, informed the press release.

Also Read: XAT 2025: 34 new test cities added, aim to improve accessibility for candidates nationwide