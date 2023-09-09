News / Education / Employment News / CCRUM recruitment 2023:Apply for Research officer, Hindi assistant and other posts

CCRUM recruitment 2023:Apply for Research officer, Hindi assistant and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 09, 2023 05:11 PM IST

CCRUM invites applications for Research Officer, Hindi Assistant, Investigator, and other posts.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) have invited applications for Research officer, Hindi Assistant, Investigator ( Statistics) and other posts. The last date for the submission of the application form is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on September 9.

CCRUM recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Research Officer ( Unanani), 13 vacancies are for the post of Research Officer (Pathology), 7 vacancies are for the post of Investigator ( Statistics), 1 vacancy is for the post of Senior Production Assistant ( production & marketing), 2 vacancies are for the post of Hindi Assistant, and one post is for the proofreader.

CCRUM recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years for the post of Research Officer ( Unanani) and Research Officer (Pathology). For other posts, the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

CCRUM recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can submit their application form to the Administrative Officer, CCURM, Jawaharlal Nehru Ayush Anusandhan Bhawan, 61-65 Institutional area, Opp D-block Janakpuri, New Delhi.

