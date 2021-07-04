CDAC recruitment 2021 for 15 technical officer, other posts

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited applications to fill 15 positions in technical officer, senior technical officer, principal technical officer and joint director posts in Patna. The application forms are available on the official website of the CDAC. The deadline for submission of application forms is July 23.

CDAC recruitment 2021 vacancy details

• Joint Director Level 13: 2 posts

• Principal Technical Officer Level 12: 3 posts

• Senior Technical Officer Level 11: 4 posts

• Technical Officer Level 10: 6 posts

Candidates with first class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT or postgraduate in Engineering/ Technology in CSE/ECE/IT or first class Postgraduate degree in Science in CSE/ECE/IT can apply for technical officer post. The upper age limit is 30 years.

Candidates with first class in B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 3 years of experience or Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 1 years’ experience or first class postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 3 years’ experience or PhD in CSE/ECE/IT domain can apply for senior technical officer post. The upper age limit is 33 years.

Candidates with first class in B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 7 years of experience or Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 5 years’ experience or first lass postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 7 years’ experience or PhD in CSE/ECE/IT domain with 4 years’ relevant experience can apply for principal technical officer post. The upper age limit is 37 years.

Candidates with first class in B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 11 years of experience or Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 9 year experience or first class in postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 11 years experience or PhD in CSE/ECE/IT with 8 years of relevant experience in joint director post. The upper age limit is 41 years.

