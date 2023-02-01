Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 250 Managerial posts

Central Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Chief Managers and Senior Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 11, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chief Manager: 50 posts

Senior Manager: 200 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation (in any discipline) CAIIB &Higher qualification will be given preference. The age limit for Chief Manager should be below 40 years and Senior Manager should be below 35 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of online written test and personal interview. The test will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The on-line Test is tentatively proposed to be held on in the month of March 2023.

Application Fees

Candidates of all other categories will have to pay ₹850+GST as application fees. For Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates, the application fees is nil. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Central Bank of India.

Detailed Notification Here