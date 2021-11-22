Central Coalfields Limited invites applications for apprenticeship

Central Coalfields Limited has invited applications for 539 positions of trade apprenticeship. The apprenticeship training will be for one year. The application forms are available on the official website and the last date for submission of the application forms is December 5.

Apply Online

Central Coalfields Limited recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website

Click on the recruitment link

Fill the application form

Submit the application form along with required document and fee, if asked for

Class 10 pass candidates with ITI certificate in the relevant discipline are eligible for the post. For Accountant or Accounts Executive post, PMKVY certificate holder in banking/ financial services/ BCom/ postgraduates in Finance are eligible.

Applicants should be between 18 and 30 years of age as on November 20. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST category will get a relaxation of 5 years and those belonging to OBC (NCL) will receive 3 years relaxation under the reserved seats.

After selection, the trade apprentices will receive ₹7,000 per month.