Coal India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1086 security Guard posts

  • Coal India Recruitment 2021: Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has invited applications from male candidates for the post of Security Guard from its existing employees of Easter Coalfields Limited.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 05:29 PM IST

Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has invited applications from male candidates for the post of Security Guard from its existing employees of Easter Coalfields Limited.

The application has to be made to the respective Area GMs or HODs of the Establishments/ Workshops and in the case of Hq. to Sr. Manager (P/Estb), Personnel Dept ECL.

The last date for the submission of the application to AREA/ ESTABLISHMENT /WORKSHOP & HQ. is June 15.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,086 vacancies out of which 842 are for unreserved category and 163 for SC category and 81 for ST category.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed class 7th and candidates must fulfill the physical standard norms as per the cadre Scheme.

The candidate has to join the new place within 30 days from the issuance of the selection order. If candidates fail to join within the stipulated time period, the selection will stand cancelled and no claim in this regard will be entertained.

The candidates will be posted at any place after selection as per requirement, and the place of posting will not be changed for a period of three years.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of Eastern Coalfields Limited at http://www.easterncoal.gov.in/

