CRPF answer key 2023 for HCM posts out on crpf.gov.in, website not opening

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 17, 2023 03:07 PM IST

CRPF has issued Head Constable (Ministerial) exam 2023 answer key on crpf.gov.in. However, the answer key download link is not opening.

Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) has issued answer key of Head Constable (Ministerial) written examination, 2023. Candidates can download the CRPF HCM answer key from crpf.gov.in. A window to raise objection to the answer key and questions has also been activated.

Candidates should note that the link to raise objections/download answer key is not working properly. They have to wait for some time and check it. An update will be shared here when the link starts working again.

Check CRPF HCM answer key 2023 here (link not working)

This CRPF recruitment drive is to fill 143 ASI and 1,315 are for Head Constable vacancies in the organisation.

Also read: CRPF recruitment notification for 9,000+ constable posts out on crpf.gov.in

CRPF conducted the written test for HCM recruitment from February 22 to 28 across the country. The exam had one paper with 100 objective-type questions. Candidates had to answer the paper within one and a half hours.

The recruitment process consists of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination.

Next, result of the CBT will be announced and selected candidates will be called to appear in further rounds of the recruitment process.

