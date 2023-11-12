CSBC Bihar Police Constable revised exam dates awaited, where & how to check

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is expected to announce revised dates of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination soon. New dates of the exam will be announced through a notification on csbc.biha.nic.in. CSBC Bihar Police Constable revised exam dates: Where & how to check (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

Previously, CSBC issued admit cards and announced that these exams will be held on October 1, 7 and 15.

After the October 1 exam, the board announced that in both shifts of the first day of exam, a large number of students used unfair means due to which exams have been cancelled.

Further, the board postponed October 7 and 15 exams until further notice.

New dates for all these exams will be announced on the board's website and through newspapers, CSBC said.

The board may also release revised admit cards for the new exam dates. More information in this regard is awaited.

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police.

CSBC Bihar Police constable new dates 2023: How to check it

Go to the official website of the board, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Open the Bihar Police tab.

Go to the notification regarding revised exam dates.

Download the PDF and check new exam dates.

