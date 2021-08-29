CSIR-CECRI to recruit technical assistants, technicians

CSIR–Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR–CECRI), Karaikudi has invited applications to recruit technical assistants and technicians. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute and the last date for the submission of application forms is September 27. A total of 54 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The upper age limit for the applicants is 28 years.

Graduates, diploma candidates with relevant work experience are eligible for this job.

“The candidates short-listed by the duly constituted Screening Committee will be called for a Skill/Trade test. Those who qualify in the Skill/Trade test will be called for a Competitive written examination in Mental Ability Test, General Awareness, English Language and concerned subject. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the competitive written examination,” the institute has informed candidates about the selection process.

Job details

