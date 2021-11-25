CSIR-Central Building Research Institute to fill 12 Scientist positions

The CSIR, Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has announced to fill 12 vacancies in Scientist position and has invited applications from eligible candidates for that. The CBRI invites online applications through its official website cbri.res.in. The last date for submission of the application forms is December 20.

Job details, application forms

The educational qualification required for these posts varies as per the department and the nature of the research project. Candidates have to check the job notification for details regarding their educational qualification, age limit, work experience and other required criteria for these posts.

“These posts carry usual allowances i.e Dearness Allowance (DA) House rent allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA) etc. as admissible to the Central Government employees and as made applicable to CSIR. Council employees are also eligible for the accommodation of their entitled type as per CSIR allotment rules depending on availability in which case HRA will not be admissible,” the job notice says.

“Scientists in CSIR are also permitted to undertake consultancy and sponsored R&D project activity. These activities give them scope to earn consultancy fee and honorarium as per CSIR guidelines. Opportunities also arise for foreign deputations for training/presentation of papers/specific assignments etc.,” it adds.

Selection will be made strictly according to merit, the institute has said.