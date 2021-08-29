CSIR-National chemical laboratory to recruit project associates

CSIR’s National Chemical Laboratory, Pune has invited applications to recruit project associates in its National Collection of Industrial Micro-Organisms and Chemical Engineering and Process Development division. A total of 7 posts will be filled.

The application forms are available online on the official website of the NCL.

For the National Collection of Industrial Micro-Organisms division, candidates would be required to perform Sanger sequencing of internal and external microbial cultures, report making, troubleshooting etc. Candidates with Master's Degree in Microbiology or Biotechnology are eligible for this post.

For Chemical Engineering and Process Development division candidates would be required to handle pilot distillation trials to meet the desired purification targets and contribute to ongoing process development activities and handle samples analysis using GC, HPLC. Candidates with Master's Degree in Organic/Inorganic/Analytical Chemistry or bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology are eligible for this post.