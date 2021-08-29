Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR-National chemical laboratory to recruit project associates
CSIR-National chemical laboratory to recruit project associates (HT archive)
CSIR-National chemical laboratory to recruit project associates (HT archive)
employment news

CSIR-National chemical laboratory to recruit project associates

  • CSIR’s National Chemical Laboratory, Pune has invited applications to recruit project associates in its National Collection of Industrial Micro-Organisms and Chemical Engineering and Process Development division. A total of 7 posts will be filled.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 03:00 PM IST

CSIR’s National Chemical Laboratory, Pune has invited applications to recruit project associates in its National Collection of Industrial Micro-Organisms and Chemical Engineering and Process Development division. A total of 7 posts will be filled.

The application forms are available online on the official website of the NCL.

Apply Online

For the National Collection of Industrial Micro-Organisms division, candidates would be required to perform Sanger sequencing of internal and external microbial cultures, report making, troubleshooting etc. Candidates with Master's Degree in Microbiology or Biotechnology are eligible for this post.

For Chemical Engineering and Process Development division candidates would be required to handle pilot distillation trials to meet the desired purification targets and contribute to ongoing process development activities and handle samples analysis using GC, HPLC. Candidates with Master's Degree in Organic/Inorganic/Analytical Chemistry or bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology are eligible for this post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ncl recruitment csir ncl
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.