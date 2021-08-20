Home / Education / Employment News / CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 vacancies for attendants (line)
CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply is September 20. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of CSPHCL at cspdcl.co.in and apply online.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply is September 20. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of CSPHCL at cspdcl.co.in and apply online.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
employment news

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 vacancies for attendants (line)

  • CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has invited applications for various posts of Attendant ( Line ).
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 03:19 PM IST

Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has invited applications for various posts of Attendant ( Line ). The online application process will begin on Friday, August 21. The last date to apply is September 20. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of CSPHCL at cspdcl.co.in and apply online.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1500. Out of which, 1200 are for the Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon area, 162 vacancies are for the Ambikapur, and 138 vacancies are for the Jagdalpur area.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above mentioned posts should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 application fee:

The application fee for the unreserved and the OBC candidates is 300 while for the candidates from the SC and ST category the application fee is 200.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy sarkari naukri
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.