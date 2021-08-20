CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 vacancies for attendants (line)

Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has invited applications for various posts of Attendant ( Line ). The online application process will begin on Friday, August 21. The last date to apply is September 20. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of CSPHCL at cspdcl.co.in and apply online.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1500. Out of which, 1200 are for the Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon area, 162 vacancies are for the Ambikapur, and 138 vacancies are for the Jagdalpur area.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above mentioned posts should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

CSPHCL recruitment 2021 application fee:

The application fee for the unreserved and the OBC candidates is ₹300 while for the candidates from the SC and ST category the application fee is ₹200.

