DDA Recruitment: 378 Data Entry Operator, Assistant vacancies, check details

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has notified 378 data entry operator and assistant vacancies in the office of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Eligible candidates can apply for these contractual posts on becil.com. The last date to apply is April 25.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Office Assistant

Number of posts: 200

Age: 21-45 years

Eligibility: Graduates in any discipline from any recognized university can apply for these posts.

Candidates will be selected through written test for general awareness, English grammar and writing, computer knowledge test, typing test and finally personal interaction or discussion. Salary will be as per minimum wage rates of the Delhi government for graduates.

Data Entry Operator

Number of posts: 178

Eligibility: Class 12 pass or graduates in any discipline from any recognized university can apply for these posts. The salary will be as per minimum wage rates of the Delhi government for 10+2 and graduate levels.

Candidates need to qualify a typing test with the speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.