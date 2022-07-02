DEBEL, DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for JRF posts, details here

Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, DEBEL, Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for JRF posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 7 posts in the organization. The closing date of receipt of applications shall be 15 days after publication of this advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have BE/ B.Tech in engineering with 1st division with NET/ GATE qualification. All the qualifications acquired should be from recognized universities/ institutions. The upper age limit should be 28 years of age as on the closing date of advertisement.

Fellowships

The fellowships shall be awarded initially for a period of two years, with monthly emoluments of ₹31,000 plus house rent allowance as admissible under the rules.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of online or offline interviews. The screening of the applications will be carried out by a duly constituted screening committee and the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed either through web-based video conference over internet or in person/ offline and the schedule of interview will be intimated beforehand via email.