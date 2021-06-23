Delhi Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts in Planning Department

Delhi Planning Department Recruitment: Delhi Government planning Department has invited applications for various posts on contract basis in the Monitoring & Evaluation Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Delhi Planning Department and apply.

The last date to submit the online application form is July 20.

The contract period will be initially for one year which can be extended up to 3 years based on the satisfactory performance after the approval of the competent authority. The interns will be engaged for six months.

Delhi Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Director-1; Joint Director-2; Deputy Director-2; Sr. System Analyst (Level – 11)-1; Young Professional (Level – 06)-6; Interns-5

Delhi Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

For the post of Director the age limit is 55 years, for the post of Joint Director (Level-12) the age limit is 50 years, for the post of Deputy Director (Level-11) the age limit is 45 years, for the post of Sr. System Analyst (Level – 11)- 35 years, Young Professional (Level – 06)-32 years for Interns the upper age limit is 30 years.

Delhi Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

For the post of Director, Joint Director, and Deputy Director the Candidate should at least have a postgraduate degree in economics/statistics/ mathematics/commerce/public policy/operation research/management from a reputed University/institute. Ph.D. will be a desirable qualification.

For the post of Sr. System Analyst (Level – 11), the Candidate should qualify MCA/ B.Tech /B.E. (Computer Science/ Information Technology)

For the Young Professional (Level – 06), The candidate should hold a post-graduate degree in statistics/ Operational Research/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics or Post Graduate degree in economics/ Mathematics/Commerce (with Statistics as one of the subject / papers in Post Graduation/ Graduation level) as per the Recruitment Rules of Statistical Assistants of Planning & Statistical Cadre.

For the post of Interns, The candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline, preferably in economics/statistics/commerce/mathematics.

For details, candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website of the Planning Department at http://delhiplanning.nic.in/.