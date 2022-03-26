Deshbandhu College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply for 132 posts

Deshbandhu College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Deshbandhu College, affiliated to the University of Delhi, has notified 132 vacancies of Assistant Professors in different departments. Eligible candidates can apply at colrec.du.ac.in or deshbandhucollege.ac.in.

The last date to apply is within two weeks from the date of the notification. The notification was published on March 23.

The entry pay for these posts of Assistant Professors at Deshbandhu College is ₹57,700 as per the 7th CPC pay matrix, in addition to other allowances.

Vacancies in various departments are:

Biochemistry: 5

Botany: 11

Chemistry: 7

Commerce: 5

Computer Science: 3

Economics: 8

English: 3

EVS: 3

Hindi: 5

History: 13

Mathematics: 20

Philosophy: 3

Physical Education: 1

Physics: 18

Political Science: 11

Punjabi: 1

Sanskrit: 4

Sindhi: 1

Zoology: 10

For eligibility criteria and other information, candidates can read the official notification.

“The Screening Committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the marks scored by them in descending order i.e. starting from the candidate getting the highest marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks. The applicant scoring less than 50 marks will not be included in the list of shortlisted candidates. A relaxation of 05 marks to be given to candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD,” an official statement said.

The application fee is ₹500 for unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates. No application fee will be charged from applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories and from woman applicants.

