DMRC Recruitment: Delhi Metro invites applications from Civil Engineers for General Manager vacancies

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited applications for the General Manager (Civil) vacancies, which will be filled on an absorption/deputation basis. Candidates who have the required qualifications and experience can apply for these vacancies by November 13. DMRC Recruitment 2024: Delhi Metro to recruit Civil Engineers for General Manager posts (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of personal interview/ personal interview and medical examination.

Name of the post: General Manager (Civil)

Number of vacancies: 4

Mode of appointment: Deputation/absorption

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent.

Eligibility criteria: The applicant must have experience of working in the civil, construction, or maintenance department of civil engineering in the Indian Railways or other PSUs. The applicant should be conversant with functioning in a computerised environment.

DMRC said that hands-on knowledge of computer applications required for the job will be desirable.

Selection process: For recruitment on a deputation basis, selection will be made on the basis of personal interviews. For absorption basis, the selection process will comprise of personal interview and medical fitness examination in the executive/technology category. The details of the medical examination are available on the DNRC website.

Applicants must ensure that DMRC receives the duly filled application along with all relevant documents on or before November 13. Applications can be submitted through speed post or email.

Incomplete applications or applications received after the due date will not be accepted, DMRC said.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the Delhi Metro's website tentatively in the third week of November. The interview round has been tentatively scheduled for the fourth week of November and it will be held online.

The final result will be declared by the first week of December, 2024.

Check the advertisement here.