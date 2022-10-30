Home / Education / Employment News / DPSDAE recruitment 2022: Apply for 70 Group 'C' posts, details here

DPSDAE recruitment 2022: Apply for 70 Group 'C' posts, details here

Interested candidates can apply online at dpsdae.gov.in till November 10.

Department of Atomic Energy: Apply for the 70 Group 'C' posts
Government of India Department of Atomic Energy Directorate of Purchase & Stores has invited applications for the post of Junior Purchase Assistant / Junior Storekeeper. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application fee is November 10. Interested candidates can apply online at dpsdae.gov.in.

Tentative Schedule of Level -I (OMR based) & Level-2 (Descriptive) Examinations is December, 2022.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies of Junior Purchase Assistant / Junior Storekeeper.

Age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 10-11-1995 and not later than 10-11-2004.

How to apply

Visit the official website at dpsdae.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

jobs vacancy

