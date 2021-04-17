DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 79 posts on drdo.gov.in,details here

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till May 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 79 posts in the organization.

Candidates are required to apply through the NAPS portal. All the required documents/ certificates should be uploaded on the portal. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be Class 10 pass and should also have an ITI certificate to apply for the post. The age of the apprentice should not be less than 14 years as on the closing date of application. Candidates with post-graduation are not eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection board of TBRL shall go through the applications of the candidates and shortlist them. Candidates then will be selected on the basis of merit (percentage of marks of the qualifying examination. In case of Tie, the marks of the lower examination shall be considered as tie-breaker.

Detailed Notification Here

Other Details

Candidates will have to send scanned copies of all the relevant documents/ certificates (10th certificate, ITI certificate and Marksheet, caste certificate, ID proof etc) in a single PDF file through email to the mentioned email ID.