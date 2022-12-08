DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Registration date extended till Nov 9, notice at drdo.gov.in

Defence Research and Development Organisation has extended DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration date. The registration date has been extended till November 9, 2022. Candidate can check the official notice on the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the e link for registered candidates will be active till 09/Dec/2022, Time: 1700 Hrs (Friday) for final submission of incomplete applications. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can apply online through these simple steps given below.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Click on DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents, if any.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill a total number of vacancies for DRDO CEPTAM A&A recruitment is 1061. This includes posts reserved for SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories, along with a few more for ESM, MSP and PwBD candidates along with open posts.

Official Notice Here