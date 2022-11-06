DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration for 1000+ posts begins tomorrow at drdo.gov.in

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) will begin the application process for over 1,000 posts of Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre tomorrow, November 7. Eligible and interested candidates can apply up to December 7 on drdo.gov.in.

The total number of vacancies is 1061 for general, SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories, along with a few more for ESM, MSP and PwBD candidates.

Posts for which the recruitment drive is being held are: Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing), Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant ‘A’ , Vehicle Operator ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ and Fireman

The application fee for all categories is ₹100 application fee. The payment should be made online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

On the home page, click on DRDO CEPTAM link

Fill the application form

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.