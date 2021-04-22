DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Exam 2019 for MTS postponed, check notice here

Defense Research & Development Organisation has postponed DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Exam 2019 for the MTS post. The Tier I (CBT) examination has been postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new exam date will be released by the organization in due course of time on the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

The official notice reads, “All candidates who have applied against DRDO Entry Test:2019-20/MTS advertisement, may please note that Tier-I (CBT) examination could not be conducted as per plan due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. However, this will be planned and tentative dates will be intimated in due course of time, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Official Notice Here

The Tier I examination will have questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability and General Awareness. The number of questions for GI is 35 and GA is 30. The duration of the examination will be for 90 minutes. The provisional selection will be based on the merit obtained in Tier-I examination depending upon the post/category/sub-category of the candidate. The minimum qualifying marks for Tier-I is 40% for general category candidates and 35% for SC/ST candidates.

Those candidates who will qualify Tier I examination will be eligible to appear for Tier II examination. Candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II based on Tier-I examination merit in a ratio of 1:10.