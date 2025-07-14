DRDO Internship for Science, Engineering students: Application window closes today

The application window for paid internships for Science and Engineering students at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will close today, July 14. Eligible candidates can apply offline using the application form, the link for which is given below. DRDO Internship for Science, Engineering students: Last date to apply (Representative photo)

These internships will be at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, a premier laboratory engaged in the research and development of advanced technologies in missile systems for the Indian Armed Forces.

DRDO internship: Vacancy details

Electronics/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Embedded Systems/ VLSI Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electrical Engineering: 58 vacancies

Engineering- Mechanical/ Chemical/ Aerospace/ Production/ Material/ Safety/ Instrumentation/ Metallurgical/ Ceramic: 75 vacancies

Physics/ Chemistry/ Mathematics and Allied Science: 8 vacancies

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE, AI, Cybersecurity and allied): 24 vacancies

Total: 165 vacancies

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000. They will not be eligible for lodging or boarding expenses, but selected candidates can obtain lunch, tea, snacks, etc. facilities on a subsidised rate at DRDL/ASL/CAS wetcanteen.

Candidates who are pursuing Engineering at the graduation level or Engineering/Physical Science at the postgraduate level can apply for the internships. Only those who are pursuing regular courses at recognised institutions are eligible. They should be in the final year of their respective programmes.

Applicants must have a good academic track record with at least 60 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA. The upper age limit to apply for this DRDO internship is 28 years.

Eligible candidates may be shortlisted based on interview/ interaction and marks obtained in the qualifying degrees (average of completed semesters/ years).

DRDO will inform shortlisted candidates about interviews on July 22 and the interviews will be held on July 26. The internship programme will start on August 1.

Here is the direct link to check the notification and download the application form.