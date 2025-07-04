DRDO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 152 posts at rac.gov.in, direct link here

Recruitment and Assessment Centre, DRDO has invited applications for Scientist/Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at rac.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 152 posts in the organisation. DRDO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 152 posts, direct link here

The last date to apply for the post is July 18, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Scientist 'B' in DRDO: 127 posts

2. Scientist/ Engineer 'B' in ADA: 9 posts

3. Encadred posts of Scientist 'B': 16 posts

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE score in the ratio of 1:10 subject to their availability in order of discipline-wise category-wise merit list.

The shortlisted candidates will be asked to confirm their willingness to appear for Personal Interview by a given deadline and subsequently select their choice of tentative interview date from the pre-defined calendar dates made available on the RAC website.

The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

Application Fee

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-transferable non-refundable application fee of ₹100/- payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/ Divyangjan and women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RAC, DRDO.